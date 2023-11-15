Black Country Gospel Choir marking milestone with concert for the homeless

Tickets are available for the event hosted by the Black Country Community Gospel Choir on December 9 in aid of winter supplies for rough sleepers.

The concert will be held at Willenhall's New Testament Church of God, in Upper Lichfield Street - also known as Willenhall Tabernacle - at 6pm.

Its organiser, Ivylue Falconer, whose brother was homeless, says the choir aimed to raise money to acquire items such as blankets, gloves, food and accommodation to help struggling people over the Christmas period and beyond.

"Our church led by the Rev Roger Maynard already runs a food bank on a Tuesday afternoon. His aim is always that as a church within the community it should support those who are in need," she said.

Tickets cost £13 and are available on 07709 365635.

Shortly before the start of the 'My Brother's Keeper Fundraising Concert', church volunteers will be laying on a meal for the homeless in the town centre community.

In addition, on December 16 the congregation will be taking part in a project involving distributing items in Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Walsall and Willenhall.

Church volunteer Lynn Cottam said: " It would be great if our community could get behind us and support this worthy cause and purchase tickets for our My Brother's Keeper Gospel Fundraising Concert which has some fantastic artists lined up.

"It will be an amazing night for all the family and wider community. Your support will be greatly appreciated as together we can make a difference."

The choir will be led by director Anthony Hall and performers include soloists Birmingham's Sasha Simone who made it to the live finals of The Voice in 2015, Abbey Eaton, Becca Folkes and poet Derrion Thompson.