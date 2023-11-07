Studio 61 return to stage

Group member Kevin Porter is directing a five-strong cast in Picnic at Hanging Rock.

There are performances at 7.30pm from November 14 to 16.

Tom Wright’s chilling adaptation of Joan Lindsay’s classic novel is the mystery of the disappearance of three schoolgirls and their tutor in Australia in 1900.

Advance tickets on sale at the arts centre box office on 01902 572090 and online at ticketsource.co.uk/newhamptonartscentre

E-mail studio61tickets@gmail.com for availability.

Wolverhampton-based Studio 61, who present three shows each year, hold rehearsals in The Bradmore Arms on Trysull Road.