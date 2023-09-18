New drone light show will light up Wolverhampton skies in December

A drone light show is coming to Wolverhampton Racecourse in December

Evolution, a visually immersive drone light show created by Celestial, the visionary light artists behind drone shows such as this year’s Eurovision and London New Year’s Eve, will come to the racecourse on December 14.

The narrated story starts with the Big Bang, the explosive inception of the universe and journeys into the emergence of the sun, our solar system and the planets that inhabit it.

The cosmic voyage accompanied by an original cinematic soundtrack, guides viewers through the origins of conscious life on Earth, from the humble beginnings of single-cell organisms to the awe-inspiring reign of the dinosaurs and culminates in a celebration of the diverse tapestry of life on Earth today.

Evolution intertwines narrative with themes of transformation, growth and the perpetual dance of change.

The event is suitable for the whole family and for all ages to enjoy.

There will also be fairground rides, music and a food village with local traders.

John Hopkins, Celestial co-founder and chief creative officer, said: “Evolution has been three years in the making.

"This is so much more than a drone light show, it’s an experience with stadium scale, created to bring audiences together using a new medium to tell the story of time."

Paul Vesper, executive director of Wolverhampton Racecourse, added: “We are so pleased to be partnering with Celestial and Yuup on this first-of-its-kind event.

"Being able to bring this show to Wolverhampton is incredibly exciting and we can’t wait to share the experience with our community."