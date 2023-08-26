First ever single by Wolverhampton music producer turned singer attracts over 30,000 Spotify hits

Gavin Monaghan, of Wolverhampton based studio Magic Garden

Gavin Monaghan's first ever single 'I Want What I Want' has pulled in more than 31,000 streams for the artist who has worked with big names such as Robert Plant, Grace Jones and Celine Dion, as well as Indie bands.

Antonella Gambotto-Burke

The dance track by his new band MAMA also features vocals by the author Antonella Gambotto-Burke.

Work by Gavin, who once toured with The Cult, has been featured in adverts and productions including Peaky Blinders, the Twilight films, Austin Powers, and Gangs of London.

Based at Wolverhampton's Magic Garden Recording Studios he recently worked on a new album by actor Paddy Considine of television series House of the Dragon fame and is shortly due to be working again with Indie band Stone.

Gavin twice won the Birmingham Music Awards in the producer of the year category and has been awarded over 30 gold and platinum albums during his career.

He has also been part of the Black Country arts collective Certain launched two years ago to showcase the region's talent in music, art, animation and video production.