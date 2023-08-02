Notification Settings

Soul legend's farewell show in Bilston

By John Corser

Soul legend Alexander O'Neal is to play a concert in Bilston on his farewell tour.

After a career spanning five decade the 69-year-old singer is extending the tour to next year.

The performance at The Robin on May 30 will be the final Midlands performance for the American songwriter.

His UK grand finale is at at the Royal Albert Hall on June 7.

The Mississippi-born musician had big hits in the UK in the 1980s including Criticize and If You Were Here Tonight.,

Tickets for the concert at the Robin go on sale at 10am on Thursday, August 3.

The show is expected to sell out quickly.

