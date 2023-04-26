Wolverhampton to host first major arts festival next month

Pictured from left, Kata Jancevic, Wayne Horton and Paulina Kaczmarek

The 2023 Wolverhampton Arts Festival will be taking place in Victoria Street in the city centre during the coronation weekend, between May 5 and 7.

The festival is being organised by The Framer’s Gallery in conjunction with Enjoy Wolverhampton and Wolverhampton Council.

Victoria Street, in the westside of the city, was first hit by the closure of Beatties, then plagued with roadworks for well over a year.

Event co-ordinator Wayne Horton said the festival will be a boost for the city.

He said: "The arts festival will hopefully be the first of many events in this new entertainment square to give the area the significant boost it needs, help struggling traders recover from a couple of years of difficult trading.

"The arts festival will bring live performances, music, dance, art demonstrations, workshops and other activities including a street full of sellers showing off their arts and crafts.

"All the performers and traders involved are from our local area and will bring the community closer together.

"Included in the festival is a ‘King Charles painting competition’ for junior and senior schools, to get them involved in the festival and the coronation weekend, as well as an adult’s painting competition.

"There is a treasure hunt aimed to get people to go into the local shops.

"Some of these shops offer a lot more inside than you could ever imagine.

"The area is full of fantastic individual stores unique from the average chain store, what a gem and not to be missed."