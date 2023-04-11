Wolverhampton contestant impresses Masterchef judges with gourmet ackee dish

Masterchef contestant Matthew, from Wolverhampton

In the Easter Monday episode the 33-year-old IT project co-ordinator impressed judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace with his version of the classic Jamaican dish ackee and saltfish with his twist - coconut and lime rice, fried dumpling, and mango and coriander relish - to put himself firmly in the mix to be crowned the nation's best amateur cook.

He was among nine hopefuls to kick off the competition by preparing a dish for an automatic chance to go through by impressing them in the family favourite round. All had to cook food they would normally eat at home in 1hr:20mins minutes.

Cooking in groups of three the nervous rivals quickly got stuck into the opening challenge with the judges keeping out of the kitchen and waiting in the dining room to sample the results.

Explaining that his grandad used to cook this dish, Matthew says: "I'm very competitive. I love throwing myself into the deep end."

John told him it was: "An outstanding dish without fault."

Gregg added: "That tastes fantastic."

"That is the prettiest saltfish and ackee I've ever eaten, ever."

Matthew replied: "I don't know what to say. I dream of moments like this."

"I made the best ackee and saltfish ever on Masterchef. That's made my year."

Matthew says: "The judges will be jumping after this or going carnival."

After shining in the long-running series Matthew, along Terri, from Northern Ireland, who also impressed with her crab pasta and Vanessa, from London, who impressed with her pineapple crumble with a kick, who were among three of the rivals to be handed an apron and automatically make it to the next round.

Then the remaining six contestants faced the invention test, tasked with creating a unique savoury or sweet dish in just 30 minutes to try to take the final four places.

Joining the top three were Woei, who grew up in Malaysia; Zoe, from Scotland; Jonny, from County Durham; and the very confident Nickolas, from Darlington, who was born in Venezuela.

At the end of the challenges Jo, from Yorkshire, and Geva, from Scotland, failed to make the cut with their offerings and were sent home after Jo's, from Yorkshire, failed to impress with her rice and Geva's hollandaise sauce just did not work.