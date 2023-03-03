Comedian Michael McIntyre to try out new material in Wolverhampton

The presenter of Michael McIntyre's Big Show, and the game show, The Wheel, will be coming to The Grand on July 13 and 14 for a 'work in progress' show.
The show starts at 8pm.
Tickets cost from £17.75.
Call the box office on 01902 429212.
Comedian Michael McIntyre will be trying out new material at a show in Wolverhampton in July.
