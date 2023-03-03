Notification Settings

Comedian Michael McIntyre to try out new material in Wolverhampton

By Lisa O'Brien

Comedian Michael McIntyre will be trying out new material at a show in Wolverhampton in July.

Michael McIntyre

The presenter of Michael McIntyre's Big Show, and the game show, The Wheel, will be coming to The Grand on July 13 and 14 for a 'work in progress' show.

The show starts at 8pm.

Tickets cost from £17.75.

Call the box office on 01902 429212.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

