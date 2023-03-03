A rambling talk for historical society

The Albrighton and District Historical Society is hosting Phil Clayton at The Red House, High Street, Albrighton, on Monday, March 6, to hear his talk: Walking the Past: Rambling through History.
Phil’s talk will take a unique look at the past from the perspective of a keen walker.
On route he will reveal the signs which point to lost Stone Age tracks, Roman ways, packhorse routes and turnpike roads.
The talk starts at 7.30 and costs £3 for visitors or is free if people join the Society for the year for £12.