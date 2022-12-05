Notification Settings

Dream job alert! This major am-dram company is hiring production crew for an iconic musical

By Mark Morris

Following a successful run at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre with Peter Pan the Musical, local am dram group, Bilston Operatic Company is already looking forward to next year, when they will present Chitty, Chitty, Bang, Bang at the city centre venue in November 2023.

Chitty, Chitty, Bang, Bang.

This is a very ambitious musical for an amateur group and so they are seeking a very talented production team to take on the show.

Are you a director, choreographer, musical director or stage manager who would simply love to be involved in this iconic musical?

Do you have creative ideas which will bring this best-loved tale to life?

Do you have the skills to handle outstanding special effects and create the closest thing to professional theatre that amateurs can achieve?

For more information, please contact Sarah Houghton on 07798792248 or email bilstonoperatic@hotmail.co.uk.

Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

