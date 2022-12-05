Dream job alert! This major am-dram company is hiring production crew for an iconic musical

This is a very ambitious musical for an amateur group and so they are seeking a very talented production team to take on the show.
Are you a director, choreographer, musical director or stage manager who would simply love to be involved in this iconic musical?
Do you have creative ideas which will bring this best-loved tale to life?
Do you have the skills to handle outstanding special effects and create the closest thing to professional theatre that amateurs can achieve?
For more information, please contact Sarah Houghton on 07798792248 or email bilstonoperatic@hotmail.co.uk.