Dream job alert! This major am-dram company is hiring production crew for an iconic musical

Chitty, Chitty, Bang, Bang.

This is a very ambitious musical for an amateur group and so they are seeking a very talented production team to take on the show.

Are you a director, choreographer, musical director or stage manager who would simply love to be involved in this iconic musical?

Do you have creative ideas which will bring this best-loved tale to life?

Do you have the skills to handle outstanding special effects and create the closest thing to professional theatre that amateurs can achieve?