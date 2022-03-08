Wolverhampton concert to raise money for Ukraine humanitarian appeal

Toscana Strings and Newhampton Arts Centre are mounting a special fundraising concert for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

Toscana Strings and Newhampton Arts Centre are mounting a special fundraising concert on April 24.

It will feature a performance of the classical music favourite Peter and The Wolf by Sergei Prokofiev.

Alongside the Toscana Strings, narrator Sophie Price will tell the story of the young boy Peter, a cat and duck, and their encounter with a ferocious grey wolf.

Laura Tye, a former Birmingham Royal Ballet soloist, will illustrate the story through dance.

The concert is suitable for all ages.

Trevelyan Wright, chief executive of NAC, said: “We’ve all been moved by the desperate plight of families in the Ukraine, and we're very keen to do something in Wolverhampton to help.

"When Toscana Strings approached us we worked as quickly as we could to get a fundraising concert confirmed and on sale.”

All fundsraising from the performance, through tickets and donations, will go to the Disasters Emergency Appeal Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The DEC is an umbrella appeal that brings together 15 of the UK’s leading charities – including Oxfam, Save The Children, Christian Aid, Islamic Relief and the British Read Cross – to provide swift and co-ordinated responses to humanitarian crises across the world.

Multi award-winning string quintet Toscana Strings was founded in the Midlands in 2002 with all members having studied at Birmingham Conservatoire.

Members have played with City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, South Bank Sinfonia and the Britten Pears Orchestra, as well as recording with Ocean Colour Scene and The Twang.

Tickets, costing £10 for adults and £6 for under 18s, are available at newhamptonarts.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01902 572090.