Wolverhampton to host first independent film festival

By Eleanor Lawson

It's lights, camera, action for Wolverhampton as the city will host its first ever independently-run film festival this year.

Wolverhampton Film Festival will take place at the Light House Media Centre
The city will showcase the best of local filmmakers and is currently looking for submissions to the festival, which are open until March 14.

The festival will host screenings of short films, micro shorts, documentaries, music videos and animations, alongside discussions, Q&As, and networking opportunities.

A spokesperson for the festival said: "With a number of different awards set to be given out after all the selected films have been decided, it will be an opportunity to showcase different filmmakers and amplify independent filmmaking as a collective whole.

"The overall goals of the festival are to raise awareness of the different filmmakers currently out there and also to bring together the city of Wolverhampton through the medium of film."

Wolverhampton Film Festival will take place from April 29 to May 1 at the Light House Media Centre.

Confirmed judges for the panel include local industry experts Darryl Griffths and Duaine Roberts, while the festival is being supported by Lotus Sanctuary, OYII, Media Dog, New Lion Films and Mr Singhs.

Entry to the festival is free and people can reserve tickets at wolverhamptonfilmfestival.com

To submit to the festival, visit filmfreeway.com/Wolverhamptonfilmfestival









