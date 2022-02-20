Cosplayers and comic fans out in force to welcome Forbidden Planet to Wolverhampton

Cosplay characters at the opening included Ghostbuster Lee Bradley and Spiderman fan Blake Morrall

There were long queues outside the shop ahead of the event and staff were delighted with the response.

Forbidden Planet specialises in collectibles from movies, television, video games, comics and manga, carrying comics from the USA, UK, Japan and around the world.

Some 500 free goodie bags containing merchandise from Funko, Hasbro, Konami and Bandai were given out to those who attended.

Central Legion, a community of volunteers who appear at charity events, were also at the opening, raising money via a cosplay competition and a raffle for any purchases made on the day.

Ian Edwards from Bloxwich in Star Wars gear

Store manager Chris Ball with Judge Dredd (Simon Wheat) and a Cylon (Michael Chipman)

Dr Strange (Reece Russell) and Miss Riddler (Bethany Davies)

https://fb.watch/bgHh32UKna/

Kevin O’Donnell, group retail store manager said: "It was phenomenal, we had a queue from 7am this morning.

"We have given out 500 goodie bags this morning to customers.

"We got the queue down at around 10am and there’s been a steady stream since.

"It has been great to be part of the centre again, it feels like we have been well received.

"We have an exclusive Obi-Wan Kenobi loungefly bag you can only get at our store in Wolverhampton.

"I would like to thank everyone for the response and support.

"Follow us on social media and there will be plenty of more events and updates."