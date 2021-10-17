In Pictures: Big night of action as Wulfrun Pro Wrestling returns

MJ Grayson executes a throw on Carlos Zamora

Wulfrun Pro Wrestling (WPW) welcomed fans from across the city and further afield to its first event since March 7, 2020 for a night of action featuring wrestlers from across the country.

The air was thick with anticipation as more than 80 people descended on Penn United Reformed Church in Wolverhampton for 'WPW: As I was saying before I was so rudely interrupted' on Saturday.

The show was headlined by a WPW Championship match between champion The Elliott Jordan Experience and RC Chaos and also featured a card of four other matches.

These included a triple threat match with three of the country's rising women's talent Harley Hudson, Lucia Lee and Hannah Taylor and a tag team match with international star Carlos Zamora.

Adam Evans tries to keep control as Hannah Taylor lies out of the way

Hannah Taylor lays a shot in on Harley Hudson as Lucia Lee lies out of the way

Carlos Zamora interacts with the fans during his ring entrance

Maggie and Becky Probert tell the wrestlers exactly what they think

Wulfrun Pro Wrestling has been putting on shows since May 2017 but, like many other entertainment groups, had been unable to run any shows due to the coronavirus pandemic and the numerous restrictions around it.

The fans attending the first show back were full of voice, booing the bad guys and cheering their favourites, with RC Chaos and Mia Cortez among those getting the loudest cheers.

The Elliott Jordan Experience, on the other hand, was able to elicit boos and chants of "Baldy", while reminding the crowd that his shaved head was, in fact, "Streamlined and aerodynamic".

Matt Haughty was at the show with his daughters Amber and Alex, niece Rhaya and wife Adele, and the 40-year-old said the show was one of the most family-friendly ones out there.

He said: "My girls absolutely love coming to these shows and they can't wait to be back after so long away as it feels like things are getting back to normal.

"This show is one of the most family-friendly ones, with the staff being really friendly and just a nice feeling when you're there as it's just a well-run family show.

"They've done a lot to make things safe here, asking everyone to be cautious and giving the right advice for washing hands, so I feel safe here and so do my girls."

DeReiss Gordon, Luke Douglas and Kieran Atkins help with the ring

Liam Williams has a fun night out

Tom Korbely and Sarah Korbely, of Oxley, with children (left-right) Joshua, five, Holly, eight, and Riley, nine, look forward to the night of action

Drill tries to antagonise the fans during his ring entrance

The staff at the show had worked to ensure anyone attending was made to feel safe, with hand sanitiser and everyone attending asked to do a lateral flow test beforehand, as well as checking for any symptoms.

Adam Evans had a unique perspective of the show, having started out as a member of the audience and then, after beginning training as a referee, becoming one of the referees on the show.

He said it meant a lot for his home town promotion to be back up and running after nearly two years away.

He said: "Because of the Covid situation, professional wrestling pretty much got shut down, so it's been exciting to come back and be a part of things again.

"I think the crowds love coming here and they always come back for more and the talent on here are second to none, with some of the best in the country involved.