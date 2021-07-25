Wolverhampton Pride set to return in September

A previous Wolverhampton Pride event

Stars including Nadine Coyle and Lee Ryan – known for Girls Aloud and Blue respectively – will help mark the occasion.

It will see them perform on September 4 inside a big top-style marquee at West Park as part of the city's Relight Festival.

Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member with responsibility for events, said: "Pride is back – an opportunity for people to come together and celebrate who they are in a safe and happy, party environment.

"Pride is our city’s annual celebration of the LGBT+ community, it is open to everyone and it promises to be one heck of a party.

"The line-up this year is the best we’ve ever had, I urge people to get the date in their diary and book their tickets as I’m sure they will get snapped up quickly.

"Unfortunately, last year’s event was one of those which we were forced to cancel due to the pandemic, but I’m absolutely delighted that this year we can bring it back and I’m sure it will be bigger and better than ever."