'I feel like I'm with the right people': Sunshine and good vibes set the tone at Wolverhampton Pride

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

At midday on Saturday hundreds of people took in a short but colourful parade through the city centre streets in a show of support for the event which is being held over the weekend.

The route took the revellers, including young families, from Victoria Street's junction with Skinner Street along Dudley Street, Queen Street, Princess Street and Lichfield Street ahead of the start of the stage performances in Old Market Square and Victoria Street.

Among the entertainers delighting visitors were DJ drag acts The Divine Miss M and RiiRii LePour, who were hosting cabaret sets at the Giffard Arms in Victoria Street.

Meanwhile crowds gathered in the square to cheer on singers including ex-Union J member Jaymi Hensley before headline acts Denise Van Outen and Duncan James take the stage.

RiiRii LePour (left) and Divine Miss M

There were performances from Fatt Projects, tribute act Abba Gems, DJ and saxophonist Rafael Sax and Arena Theatre ‘How’ve Yow Been Dragged Up?’ stars ElliXia Q Valentine and Miss Sundi.

The Divine Miss M said: "It's been a nice vibe round the town. The sun's come out and it's a dry day and hopefully tonight we'll get an ever bigger crowd."

Those soaking up the atmosphere included Aimee McCombe, 17, of Beckminster Road, Pennfields, who attended with friends Bo Reid, also 17, and Frazer Kelly, 16.

The Pride Parade in Wolverhampton

Aimee, a student, said: "I think this is a place where people can come and express themselves. I feel safe here.

"When I was growing up I didn't know what my sexuality was. Before today I'd never walked down the road with a rainbow flag, but I felt quite confident doing that. I took part in the parade and I didn't think twice about it.

"I enjoyed it and felt like I was part of a community. No-one was giving me funny looks."

Dean Tonkinson, 38, a factory worker, of Dangerfield Road, Darlaston, said: "I love the Pride shows. I've been to Walsall and Birmingham, but you've got to love Wolverhampton. Last year it thundered and rained down, but hopefully this time the rain will stay away. The parade was bigger than last time so hopefully the show will get bigger."

The Pride Parade

Janice Miles, 17, of Hazel Grove, Wombourne, who attended with a group of friends, describes this year's show as "slaying", or impressive. "I feel like I'm with the right people. There are rainbow flags and goods everywhere. I am looking forward to doing a lot of shopping on the stalls." she says.

It was the first Wolverhampton Pride event for Natalie and Heather Butler, of Merridale Gardens, Merridale, who have been together for 16 years. Natalie, 35, a sales assistant, says: "It's been really nice. It's great to have a local show. It's bigger this year too."

Natalie and Heather Butler

Show organisers include Wolverhampton Council, Enjoy Wolverhampton, Gorgeous Radio, X2Y LGBT Youth, Wolverhampton LGBT+, The White Hart, Gorgeous Nightclub, Wolverhampton Homes and Arena Theatre.