Huge Halloween-themed megastore returns to the Black Country this summer complete with creepy circus

The Merry Hill centre in Brierley Hill is gearing up to celebrate the highly anticipated return of its Halloween megastore, Halloween House, which will open its doors later this summer.

From classic costumes and horror masks to make-up, spooky home décor and huge themed animatronics, the store stocks one of the largest collections of Halloween merchandise available for adults and children, retaining its title of Europe’s biggest Halloween store.

The megastore will open this August on the Lower Mall, opposite Boots, and aims to bring even more Halloween excitement to visitors this year with new additions to the themed areas of the megastore – from popular movie characters making their debut in the cemetery, to an eerie circus theme running throughout the store.

It's the sixth time the megastore will hit the area and will bring 30 new seasonal jobs to the table - the most ever.

Halloween House said to 'keep a look out' on its Facebook and Instagram pages to be the first to know about what new merchandise, costumes and frightening products will be on offer this year.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, said: “Halloween House is always a huge hit with our visitors, and we’re excited to have the megastore back for another year.

"We’re sure it will have even more unmissable experiences for people to enjoy while they shop.

"Last year we saw local shoppers and visitors travelling from all over the country to experience the store themselves, including actor and director Paddy Considine.

"Before we get into Halloween season, with more than 175 brands under one roof, and even more choice when it comes to eating, drinking and relaxing in our developing leisure quarter, this summer is the perfect time to plan a visit to Merry Hill.”

Anyone interested in joining the team can email halloweenhousejobs@hotmail.com.