Are Black Country orange chips all they're cracked up to be? We asked Wolverhampton people to decide

In a region that prides itself on its fish and chips, the question of whether plain chips or battered orange chips are better is one which has been asked for years, with many chip shops offering both as a choice.

As part of National Fish and Chip Day, the annual celebration of battered fish and deep fried chips, we took to the streets of Wolverhampton to offer those out shopping and those working in the city centre the choice of both to see which they preferred.

With a packet of battered orange chips and another of plain chips in hand, both smothered in salt and vinegar, it was time to ask people what they thought of the two types.

What became clear was that while those trying the chips liked the taste of the plain chips, the battered ones were the ones which got the most attention, with all of the 50 people we spoke to saying they preferred the orange chips.

Among those enjoying the taste of the orange chips was Amie Wilson from Sedgley, with the 23-year old saying they had more "character" to them.

Amie Wilson said she liked the orange chips as they had more taste to them

She said: "I would say I preferred the orange chips as I don't really like plain food and want something with a bit more taste, so these are really nice and have a lot of character to them.

"They're something a lot more unique to the Black Country as well and I would definitely pick these again."

Among the compliments paid to the orange chips by some of those trying them were on their crispiness, flavour and texture.

Sami Buraciyke tried and enjoyed the plain chips, but the 16-year-old from Parkfields said the orange chips had more flavour.

He said: "I just like the orange chips more as they have more flavour to them compared to the plain chips as they're a bit dry.

Sami Buraciyke said he liked the taste and flavour of the chips

"I can understand from living in this area why orange chips are more popular as they have more character and more flavour to them."

The orange chips were popular with the younger generation and with older people, with 80-year-old Tony from Wednesbury saying that he had always been very fond of orange chips.

He said: "I just think they're more tasty and have a nice crunch to them, so I think orange chips are definitely the best.

Tony said he liked all chips, but preferred the orange ones

"I like all chips, whether they're from the Black Country or elsewhere, but the orange ones are the best in my opinion and I think they're a great celebration of the Black Country."

As well as people shopping in the city centre, there were plenty of people out and about working in the city centre who were happy to try the two types of chips.

David Davies was among those working in the city centre and the 37-year-old from Studley said that the orange chips were hard to find where he lived in Warwickshire, so he was pleased to be able to get them in the Black Country.

David Davies said he was always happy to find shops with orange chips

He said: "Where I live, there aren't any chips shops that do orange chips like these, so I do look out for them when I'm out and about in this area and when I see one, my eyes definitely light up.

"You don't see too many of the proper, traditional chip shops around these days and they all seem to be a bit more modern and do different chips, whereas I like a place where they do traditional chips like these."