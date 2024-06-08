Willenhall Carnival: Revellers soak up sunshine and ice cream at town's annual summer show

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Jez Avery Stunt-Show entertains in the park at Willenhall Carnival.

Attractions included the crowning of carnival queen Rayanne Douglas, 36, and her royalty party who were given a rousing welcome at the show held in Willenhall Memorial Park on Saturday.

Carnival queen Rayanne Douglas.

Live band performance at the carnival.

The crowds also gave loud cheers as the Jez Avery Stunt-Show entertained in the main ring at the grounds off Pinson Road.

The carnival family included princess Eloise Douglas, aged nine, Lewis Harper, aged 11, Rosie Greenhouse, also nine, and Caitlin Harper, aged 12.

Dana McIvor, aged four and sister Anabelle, aged nine, all smiles with painted faces.

Visitors enjoying the fun fair rides.

Other attractions included Gloucester-based Danter's Funfair, Punch and Judy puppet show, donkey rides, bouncy castles, community group demonstrations, live music, stalls, a car boot sale, food stalls and face-painting.

Willenhall Carnival fun fair ride.

It's candy floss time for Luna Rubery, aged four.

The Deputy Mayor of Walsall, Councillor Louise Harrison performed the official opening to kick off the free show.

The Davies family enjoy their ice creams.

Garth Green, from the Slimming World stand, is all dressed up.