Willenhall Carnival: Revellers soak up sunshine and ice cream at town's annual summer show
Sunny skies, stunts and music greeted revellers at Willenhall Carnival.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Attractions included the crowning of carnival queen Rayanne Douglas, 36, and her royalty party who were given a rousing welcome at the show held in Willenhall Memorial Park on Saturday.
The crowds also gave loud cheers as the Jez Avery Stunt-Show entertained in the main ring at the grounds off Pinson Road.
The carnival family included princess Eloise Douglas, aged nine, Lewis Harper, aged 11, Rosie Greenhouse, also nine, and Caitlin Harper, aged 12.
Other attractions included Gloucester-based Danter's Funfair, Punch and Judy puppet show, donkey rides, bouncy castles, community group demonstrations, live music, stalls, a car boot sale, food stalls and face-painting.
The Deputy Mayor of Walsall, Councillor Louise Harrison performed the official opening to kick off the free show.