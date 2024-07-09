Staycationing in the West Midlands? Here are 27 of the most exciting things to do this summer in our region
The West Midlands has been voted the best place for a 'staycation' in the country – but what makes it so good?
In a recent study, our region was found to have the most amusement and water parks on offer – 25 to be precise – and the most affordable accommodation.
Experts at Outdoor Toys looked at a number of factors to come to this decision – the affordability of accommodation, family restaurants, activities, the range of attractions, and how many of said attractions there are to choose from in each county and region.
If you're staying at home this summer, here is a list of great days out in the West Midlands that are sure to be fun for the whole family. You’ll find all the best places for a relaxing picnic, walk, swim, or something more adventurous.
Black Country Living Museum - With three new shops at the open-air museum, visitors can immerse themselves in a different era, and treat themselves to traditional fish and chips.
Severn Valley Railway - The Severn Valley Railway is one of the UK’s leading heritage railways and a great family day out.
Bumble Hole Nature Reserve - Bumble Hole and Warrens Hall Nature Reserves are great areas for leisurely walks and picnics with open areas of grass and bustling wildlife.
Wightwick Manor and Gardens - An historic National Trust site made up of a stunning manor, gardens, an adventure playground and a wonderful tea room.
Moseley Old Hall - The National Trust site has a rich history to learn about, as well as a wonderful tea room stocked with homemade cakes, biscuits and light lunches, and plenty of events, activities and demonstrations throughout the year.
West Midlands Safari Park - There is something for everyone at WMSP, including a drive-through safari, adventure playground, theme park, events, and much more.
Wild water paddle at Three Shires Head - The Three Shires Head is a spectacular wild swimming spot featuring an array of pools and waterfalls.
Dudley Zoo and Castle - See hundreds of animals in a zoo that is set around an 11th century castle, all sited on a 40-acre wooded hillside with a rich geological history.
Twycross Zoo - Little ones can see a range of animals at the zoo and enjoy the huge indoor play area.
Wolverhampton Art Gallery - Explore more than 300 years of art in the city’s free gallery with changing exhibitions and permanent galleries.
Swan Pool swimming - Take the family for a spot of wild swimming at Swan Pool, Sandwell Valley Country Park.
Midlands Open Water, Tamworth - It has been voted the 'original and best open water swim venue in the Midlands' for three years running.
Bantock House museum - the stunning Edwardian home is a hidden treasure set within 43 acres of parkland and surrounded by formal gardens.
Boat trip, Dudley Canal – Dudley Canal Trust offers a number of boat rides to enjoy. Children can even get an activity booklet prior to boarding.
Northycote Farm and Country Park, Wolverhampton – This lovely spot offers a combination of history, animals and stunning woodland, and is free for everyone.
Victoria Park, Stafford - People love it for walks and picnics.
Baggeridge Country Park, Dudley – A spacious park with a great play area for the little ones.
Cliff Lakes - A number of water activities take place here, including water obstacle courses and wild swimming.
Severn Valley Country Park, Shropshire – A big outdoor space perfect for picnics, with a big play area.
Stourport-on-Severn – A stunning Georgian canalside town where you can enjoy some shopping and an afternoon tea.
Bridgnorth town – Beautiful Bridgnorth, just a short drive from Wolverhampton and a lovely town to stroll around and enjoy. Another firm favourite of our readers.
Wyre Forest, Worcestershire – An enchanting woodland where you can walk, picnic, or take part in the Go Ape treetop challenge.
Hednesford Park, Hednesford – Our readers love this park for the walks and the big play area that keeps the little ones happy.
Walsall Arboretum – A park we all know and love, Walsall Arboretum has sports courts, a splash pad, and lovely walks for all to enjoy.
Rodbaston Animal Zone, South Staffordshire College – For a relaxing and joyous day with the animals, Rodbaston is the perfect place. It also has a picnic area and tea room.
Bewdley – The wonderful Georgian town on the River Severn, Bewdley has restaurants, pubs, and shops in abundance - not forgetting the museum and art gallery!
Alton Towers, Stoke-on-Trent – For the thrill seekers – and mini thrill seekers – the theme park has everything from loop-de-loops to a slow trundle around Cbeebies land.
Drayton Manor – Another one for the thrill seekers, this theme park is right on our doorstep and has everything from water rides to Thomas Land.
