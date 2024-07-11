Walsall sports bar offering football fans the chance to win a free pint ahead England v Spain Euro 2024 final

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Met Sports Bar, on Wolverhampton Street, in Walsall, has teamed up with Guinness for the giveaway. All you have to do is correctly predict the player to score the first goal - ahead of kick off.

The offer follows a busy night last night as fans went wild as they watched England beat the Netherlands. Tables are already being booked up ahead of Sunday’s fixture.

The Met Sports Bar in Walsall

Harry Higgs, GM of The Met bar said “The atmosphere was incredible, it was buzzing and who knew our customers could sing so well?

“They are coming in early on Sunday to secure tables and join in the fun competition to predict who scores the first goal…there’s a free pint of Guinness in it! We are all behind England…red, white and blue!”