1980's comedy star Tommy Cannon – of Cannon and Ball – to take Pelsall stage

Tommy Cannon, of 80's comic double act Cannon and Ball, will be hosting 'An Audience With Tommy Cannon' at Pelsall Community Centre on Friday.

The night will be an 'intimate and uplifting' evening looking back on the career of Cannon and Ball, which Tommy starred in with the late Bobby Ball.

Tommy Cannon

It will be a night of 'stories, laughter and music' finished off with questions from the audience, hosted by comedian Matt Grindley.

The venue is on Station Road, Pelsall, WS3 4BQ, with a car park and bar.

Tickets cost £15 and can be bought from the box office by calling 01922 682 156 or on the Pelsall Community and Arts Centre website.

Doors open at 7.15pm with the show starting at 8pm.