Gospel singer launches brand new Easter Sunday word and music showcase

The production He is Risen includes music by gospel music quartet Divine, the Resurrection Community Choir and a male voice ensemble.

It will be staged at Walsall's Central Hall Methodist Church, in Ablewell Street, in the town centre on March 31 at 6.30pm.

The script will focus on the intimate, dramatic journey of Jesus in the week leading up to his execution by the Romans told with spoken word presentations, Bible readings and music.

Tickets cost adults £10 per person, 17 and under and senior citizens £7 on the door.

It is being organised by soul gospel singer Tracey Riggan, who says: "Come and enjoy a wonderful experience of worship and celebration of the goodness of God, who sent his son Jesus to die on a cross so that we can a relationship with him.

"This is what Easter is about. It's about the love of God for us and no matter how dark things get there is hope in Jesus who rose from the dead.

"So we invite everybody to come and sing your heads off. There will be opportunities to sing along. The evening will feature something for everyone. If you're Christian you can worship and if you're not a Christian it's will be a wonderful opportunity to experience the warmth and the love of God in word and song."