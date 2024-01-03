Cinderella proves to be Walsall venue's best-selling panto ever

Cinderella was staged at Walsall Arena & Arts Centre in Leamore and was the only professional pantomime production in the borough.

It also featured up-and-coming talent from students through a partnership with Walsall College.

The venue said the 2024 production will be announced very soon.

Councillor Gary Flint, Walsall Council's portfolio holder for wellbeing, leisure and public spaces, said: “It just isn’t Christmas without a trip to a pantomime, and we are delighted that Cinderella was such a success.

"Many families are making it a tradition to attend the arena’s production, returning year after year.

"The cast and Walsall Arena team have been blown away by the wonderful heart-felt comments from audiences. I would like to thank everyone who attended, as well as those who were involved in the show, including the production team, Walsall Arena staff, cast and crew.

“Walsall Arena have a fantastic year-round programme with live music across genres, comedy, theatre and more. It has something for everyone, so support your local venues and talent in 2024.”

Swifties will love the award-winning Taylor Swift tribute, Taylormania, on March 23, while The Little Mix Show is on February 17.

Musos will enjoy UK Pink Floyd Experience on January 27, The George Harrison Project is on April 13 and The ELO Tribute Show on May 4.

The multi-award-winning Irish band The Wild Murphys will also be in residence to get audiences in the mood for St Patrick’s Day at One Night in Dublin on March 15.

Among stars appearing at the venue, 2024 will also see Sex Pistols front man John Lydon on May 25, Happy Monday’s lead singer Shaun Ryder on October 12 and Steve Harley on November 2, in person for in-conversation events at the venue.