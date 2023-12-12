Venue change for festive sax band gig in aid of grieving families

Sax Cats and guests will be getting into the spirit of the season at the fundraising gig at Walsall Cricket Club,in Gorway Road, Highgate, Walsall at 6.30pm on Saturday(16) in a change of venue.

The band was due to play at Birmingham's St Martin's in the Bullring, but that concert has been cancelled by the organisers Cruse Bereavement Support which assists grieving families.

Donations will be collected in aid of the registered charity at the rescheduled event. A bar will be available.

Midlands Cruse Bereavement Support trustee, says: "We're inviting as many people as possible to come to hear us play and raise money for this very good cause at the same time.

"At this time of year many people will be thinking of loved ones who've passed away. We're fundraising to maintain our counselling and support services to families across the region."