Christmas makers’ market to be held across two Walsall venues when it returns this week

Both The New Art Gallery and Walsall Leather Museum will play host to more than 30 independent artists and craftspeople from across the borough.

Taking place from 11am to 3pm at both venues, shoppers can pick up original artworks and contemporary crafts, festive cards, wreaths, unique jewellery, craft kits, handbags and much more.

The event is free to attend and will be a chance for visitors to browse a large selection of stalls and pick up some special gifts that can't be found on the high street.

Visitors can also explore the latest exhibitions at The New Art Gallery Walsall and Walsall Leather Museum.

The gallery and museum shops will also be open, with the museum offering a 10 per cent discount off leather goods in its shop on the day.

Councillor Gary Flint, portfolio holder for wellbeing, leisure and public spaces at Walsall Council, said: “Last year’s event at the gallery was so successful that we decided to expand it this year and include another venue.

"Walsall Leather Museum was the natural choice as it’s only a short six-minute walk between them.

“I always love the Christmas makers’ market as it means Christmas is just around the corner.

"It’s a wonderful celebration of our borough’s rich artistic talent and a fantastic opportunity to support our local makers.

"Please come along and enjoy some festive spirit and buy some unique and beautiful gifts for your loved ones."

Alex Jolly, learning and engagement manager at The New Art Gallery Walsall, added: “We can’t wait to showcase so many talented makers across the two venues and we look forward to welcoming visitors and celebrating the creativity of the region.”