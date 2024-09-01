Stage set for Willenhall Lock Stock music festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The seventh annual show is at Willenhall Memorial Park in Pinson Road on Sunday(1) featuring headline singer Dayton Grey and around 23 other bands and solo performers.

Acts include Izzye, Sass Brown and the River Deep Band, Banghra Smash Up, Chain of Fools, The New Testament Church of God singers, Izzye, Detours and Lisa Morrall.

Organiser Nigel Dutton says: "We are here come rain or shine. Gates open at 10.30 its going to be a great day.

"Bring chairs, bring brollies just in case."

Tickets remain and are priced at £7.50 and £10.

There is no charge for children aged under 16, but they must be accompanied by adults to be allowed in.

The show kicks off at 11am with The 2 Ds and will run until 9pm.