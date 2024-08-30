Willenhall Lock Stock Festival to attract thousands of music lovers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Tickets are selling well for the seventh annual show at Willenhall Memorial Park in Pinson Road on Sunday featuring headline singer Dayton Grey and around 23 other bands and solo performers.

Acts include Izzye, Sass Brown and the River Deep Band, Banghra Smash Up, Chain of Fools, The New Testament Church of God singers, Detours and Lisa Morrall.

Organisers says just 700 tickets remain and are priced at £7.50 and £10.