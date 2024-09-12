Grand reunion night for mods who used to meet at eighties Black Country club

The club was situated on Bilston High Street in the 1980s and attracted a huge following among young music fans including mods and skinheads.

There will be a reunion event at Darlaston Town Hall this Saturday from 8pm-2am featuring the scooter group's original deejays Bob Haigh, Tony Reynolds, Archie Tudor, Chevy and Keith H Morgan.

The music nights organised by friends Ken Onions and scooter enthusiast Dave Murray were originally held at Willenhall's old Neptune pub before moving to Skybolt until the mid 1980s.

Tickets for the reunion cost £10 per person and are available on the door on the night at the venue in Victoria Road, Darlaston.

Ken says: "When we set up at the Skybolt, the first night about150 people came and by the second and third nights there were about 200 coming and it took off from there.

"We had some great times and went on trips all over the place.

"So far we've sold 60 tickets for Saturday and there is room for many more. We know lots of faces from the old crowd are coming and it will be great to see more people coming along."