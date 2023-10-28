The display features high-tech spooky scenes complete with voice acting

Robert James, 69, from Willenhall, is putting on his ambitious annual Halloween display outside his home to help raise money for a good cause following a grim diagnosis last year.

Robert was himself sadly diagnosed with incurable advanced prostate cancer 18 months ago. However, he hasn't let the news slow him down and he has pulled out all the stops for this year's haunted display, all in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Robert said: "Macmillan has done a lot for me since the diagnosis, so if I can give even a few pounds back then that would be something.

"We are in a cost of living crisis so I think these free events, where people can donate if they can, are more important than ever."

The charity display will be ready on Sunday and be visible until Tuesday

The high-tech displays feature computer-generated scenes of ghosts, ghoulies and witches, complete with voice acting and music.

The display features high-tech spooky scenes complete with voice acting