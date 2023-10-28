Notification Settings

Ghosts galore as Black Country man facing cancer plans his greatest Halloween display for charity

A 69-year-old is inviting monsters big and small to help raise money for cancer support in his spookiest Halloween display yet.

The display features high-tech spooky scenes complete with voice acting
The display features high-tech spooky scenes complete with voice acting

Robert James, 69, from Willenhall, is putting on his ambitious annual Halloween display outside his home to help raise money for a good cause following a grim diagnosis last year.

Robert was himself sadly diagnosed with incurable advanced prostate cancer 18 months ago. However, he hasn't let the news slow him down and he has pulled out all the stops for this year's haunted display, all in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Robert said: "Macmillan has done a lot for me since the diagnosis, so if I can give even a few pounds back then that would be something.

"We are in a cost of living crisis so I think these free events, where people can donate if they can, are more important than ever."

The charity display will be ready on Sunday and be visible until Tuesday

The high-tech displays feature computer-generated scenes of ghosts, ghoulies and witches, complete with voice acting and music.

The display features high-tech spooky scenes complete with voice acting

This year's free-to-visit display, on Hawkswell Drive, Willenhall, is open from Sunday to Tuesday, October 31, with donations accepted throughout.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

