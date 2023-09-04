You shall go to the ball! Cinderella pantomime coming to a Walsall venue soon

The production will be staged at the Walsall Arena

An all-singing, all dancing cast will take to the stage at the Walsall Arena to perform Cinderella in the run-up to Christmas Day.

Audience members will be invited to follow Prince Charming on his journey to find love, avoiding the grasp of Cinderella's greedy Ugly Sisters along the way.

Councillor Gary Flint, portfolio holder for wellbeing, leisure and public spaces, said: "Nothing gets people in the mood for Christmas more than a pantomime. Audiences are in for a real treat at Walsall Arena this year.

"Last year’s production was a sell-out, so do book your tickets soon."