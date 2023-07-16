Notification Settings

Walsall primary school pupils prepare to take to the stage in theatre performance

Published:

More than 100 children from a primary school in Walsall are preparing to showcase their talents at a Cannock theatre in an end-of-year performance.

India Latthe, Harriet Graham, and Scarlett Stobo are getting ready for Tuesday's performance
Pupils from Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School, in Clayhanger, will take to the stage at the Prince of Wales Theatre on Tuesday evening, , where they will sing and dance in front of family and friends.

Children from years three, four and five will accompany those in year six, who will take centre stage in a production of Ali Baba and the Bongo Bandits, as they represent the school for a final time before starting senior school in September.

The youngsters have been busy preparing for the show for around a month with the help of year six class teacher Karen Griffiths.

Karen Johnson, who is emotion and wellbeing manager at the Church Street school, said she has seen the children grow in confidence since rehearsals began.

The 51-year-old added: "We have children who this time last year wouldn't have stood up in front of assembly to get a certificate but now are performing in a theatre. We really nurture the children to believe as long as they give 100 per cent, they can do anything.

"We work a lot with the local theatrical group, Thespian Arts, and we try to encourage the children to do something like that. Not every child is a sporty person, so we want them to try different things as well.

"At the end of every year we like to give children this experience, especially some of our children who may never experience the theatre or perform on a stage. We want to give them an experience they will never forget.

"I'm proud of them, I really am. They've been practicing every day to make sure they get the performance spot on."

Joining family and friends to watch the children perform on Tuesday night will be the Mayor of Walsall, Councillor Chris Towe, along with staff from local businesses and church representatives.

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

