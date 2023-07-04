Walsall-born Slade legend Noddy Holder set for home town music chat show

Noddy Holder

The Slade singer, who was born in the Caldmore area of the town, will appear on Tom Seal's music chat-show "Tom Seals Presents" on Thursday at the Walsall Arena.

He will share tales from the early days of the West Midlands beat scene, his spell as Robert Plant's roadie, his Top of the Pops appearances and more.

The musician will also be choosing his favourite songs to be performed by the programme's host and his band.

With Thursday's event having sold out, the arena will be hosting more music icons over the next year, including Francis Rossi of Status Quo on September 24, 2023, and Sex Pistols and Public Image Ltd front-man John Lydon on May 25, 2024.

Councillor Gary Flint, Walsall Council's portfolio holder for wellbeing, leisure and public spaces, said: "Noddy is a true Black Country hero and has flown the flag for Walsall over many years.

"It's an honour to welcome him back to his home town."