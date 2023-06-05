Notification Settings

All action hero fun at Walsall Comic Con show

By Deborah HardimanWalsall entertainmentPublished:

A whole galaxy of delighted sci-fi fans were on top of the world at the Walsall Comic Con show held at the town's university Gorway Campus.

Jim Hunt, from Halesowen, as Die Hard character John McClane.
Theodore Abley-Yapp, aged six, from Sutton Coldfield with the Dark Knight's bat mobile

Hundreds took off to the event on Sunday that featured Batman's Tumbler as seen in the Christian Bale Batman movies plus around 100 exhibitors and visitors dressed up as their favourite comic hero and gaming characters.

Hilary Draper and Stephen Draper

Organiser Mark Woollard, of Striking Events Limited, says: "It was absolutely brilliant. There a nice family theme. Lots of people came dressed in costumes.

The Joker

"Ii was a lovely day good with a great atmosphere. About 1,700 people came and we will definitely be back to do another show later in the year around September or October time. Most of our events are ususally down south so it's great to be in the Midlands."

Walsall Comic Con at University of Wolverhampton, Gorway Campus in Walsall
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

