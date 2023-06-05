All action hero fun at Walsall Comic Con show

Hundreds took off to the event on Sunday that featured Batman's Tumbler as seen in the Christian Bale Batman movies plus around 100 exhibitors and visitors dressed up as their favourite comic hero and gaming characters.

"Ii was a lovely day good with a great atmosphere. About 1,700 people came and we will definitely be back to do another show later in the year around September or October time. Most of our events are ususally down south so it's great to be in the Midlands."