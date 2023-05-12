Roll up, roll up to 12-foot high Walsall Arboretum wheelie act

The giant wheel

The new Parade - The Giant Wheel outdoor performance project will feature a community case of dancers and volunteers alongside professionals June 24.

Organisers at Birmingham based Autin Theatre Company say the huge apparatus will be driven by five circus artists.

The troupe is currently advertising for dancers and helpers to sign up for rehearsals for the parade which will run at various times in 50-minute sessions from 11am-5.30pm. Practise sessions will be held at various community centres in the borough.

Walsall Arboretum

It is made up of for static moments depicting collective humanity to celebrating different journeys and honouring life's struggles.

Autin's website states that The Giant Wheel carries the performers above the streets and turning their worlds upside down, at times with speed and momentum and at other times rocking gently back and forth imitating the repetitive cycle of life.

"Parade is an ambitious and scalable street performance that has inclusivity and accessibility at its heart. Local participants can join Parade’s community engagement plans including opportunities for groups to perform alongside the procession and for individuals to join the large-scale movement of mass participation," it adds.