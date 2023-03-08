Walsall community centre hosting spring fayre this weekend

Pelsall Community Centre committee member Arthur Roberts

The fayre will take place at Pelsall Community Centre on Saturday, from 10am until 3pm, featuring plenty of activities and competitions for all the family.

There will be 40 craft stalls in attendance, tombola and lucky dip stalls and a grand raffle with more than 30 prizes.

Refreshments include bacon and sausage sandwiches as well as pork and turkey baps.

Admission is £1 and the community centre is on Station Road, Pelsall.

A spokesperson for the centre said: "Pelsall Community Centre is a venue for the social, educational and recreational needs of the village and wider community. We are a registered charity and volunteer ran venue in the heart of Pelsall in Walsall, West Midlands.

"We pride ourselves on being a place where people of all ages in the community can attend classes and events, or even host their own celebrations.