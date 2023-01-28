Slade legend Noddy Holder back on stage in his home town Walsall - how to get tickets

Noddy will be back on stage in his home town Walsall.

The Slade legend is reportedly "delighted to be back in his home town of Walsall" and will be choosing his favourite songs to be "performed live by jazz/blues pianist/vocalist Tom and his phenomenal band."

It isn't the first time Tom and Noddy have shared the stage and they're actually reuniting following what Walsall Arena describes as "their ‘triumphant’ shows together in Edinburgh and London."

Tom Seals presents Noddy Holder will take place on Thursday 6th July at 7:30 with tickets costing £26.

Noddy and Tom (Photo Courtesy: Walsall Arena)

Speaking exclusively to Express & Star, Tom said: "I’m very excited to bringing my live show to Walsall and what a guest too… Noddy! He’s coming home!"

"This will be the third live show I’ve done with Noddy and I can’t wait.

"He has the most amazing rock ’n’ roll stories which he shares with his infectious sense of humour, humility and there’s definitely no holds barred," he continued.

"I feel very lucky that Noddy is a fan of my playing - I play boogie woogie piano and sing.

"We’ll talk about everything and anything, but ultimately getting round to Nod’s favourite songs which my band and I will perform live on the night.

"He hasn’t sung properly in public for 30 years…you never know…anything could happen!"

"I’m delighted we could make a Walsall show work, I know people in the Midlands idolise him and rightly so.

"I’ve been fortunate to spend some time off stage with him, the word legend is over used but let me tell you…this man is a true legend."

The full description of the show on Walsall Arena website reads: "Fresh from a series on Sky TV and sell-out shows worldwide, Tom Seals Presents... is an exciting, ground-breaking music chat show.

"Be ready for a fun-packed evening with a lot of surprises!

"Genuine National Treasure, MBE and Godfather of Glam Noddy Holder looks back over a lifetime of towering achievements.

"Re-live the heady days of the pop-tastic seventies, eighties and nineties as Sir Nodward chooses his favourite songs and tells stories from his early days on the West Midlands beat scene, a stint as roadie for Robert Plant, all-conquering Top of the Pops appearances, endless world tours, thespian triumphs and changing the face of fashion!

"Tom has worked with, and supported, established artists such as Jools Holland, Jamie Cullum, Gregory Porter, Dame Cleo Laine and Hugh Laurie."