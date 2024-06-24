Money saving Amy: Summer savings for all the family, including school uniform discounts & cinema tickets

I'm Amy Grayland, a 30 year mum-of-two from Wolverhampton who loves a bargain, especially with the cost of living crisis continuing. Each week I scour the internet for the best deals for families and I'm pleased to say I've found some fantastic savings to recommend for this week - all themed on summer thanks to the sun finally making an appearance.

So without further ado - here's my six top bargains all available in and around Wolverhampton and the Black Country.

Octopus free cinema tickets

If you love the cinema, but don’t love the price tag then this one’s for you. Octopus Energy customers can claim 2 free children’s Odeon cinema tickets every week until the 14th July. This is perfectly timed with the new Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4 movies, that the children will love.

But the offers don’t stop there, Octopus also offer 2 for £10 adult Odeon cinema tickets which can be used Monday - Thursday. So a group of two adults and two children can enjoy the cinema for just £10, which is a fab bargain! You can find your free tickets, or 2 for £10 tickets offers on the ‘Octoplus’ tab in the Octopus app.

Tesco Disney+

If you have the Tesco Clubcard app, check your ‘rewards’ section on the app, some lucky customers are receiving 3 months of free Disney+, saving a huge £32.97! Perfect for the upcoming summer holidays to entertain the kids on those rainy days. For more information go to: Tesco Clubcard.

School uniform discounts

The annual school uniform supermarket discounts have begun, so now is a great time to stock up on uniform ready for the new school year in September. Sainsbury’s have 25% off everything which includes school uniform, until 27th June. More details at Sainsbury's. Aldi will also be launching their bargain uniform on Thursday 4th July, they will be offering uniform bundles for just £5, these will be subject to availability and will sell fast like previous years. More details at Aldi.

At Marks and Spencer, 20% off uniform will begin on July 2nd. More info here: Marks & Spencer. Tesco will also be following suit and offering 20% off uniform on July 23rd. Check out the latest at: Tesco. Asda also offers fantastic prices and quality on uniform. Don’t forget to use a cash back app or website such as Jam Doughnut, EverUp or TopCashback to get even more discounted on the already fab prices.

Holiday extras

If you’re jetting off to the sun this summer then you need to know about the Holiday Extras app. This brilliant app offers discounts on everything you’ll need such as airport parking and airport hotels, plus discounts on the little added luxuries such as airport lounges and fast track passes for security. It makes everything easy to manage on one easy to use app. Plus, here’s a secret extra saving, go through TopCashback to get cash back on the already discounted prices to save even more!

Saving in the sky

Did you know that you can save money while purchasing a drink on an airplane? Recently, while flying with EasyJet, I spotted in their onboard leaflet that you can save 50p on a hot drink by using a reusable cup of your own, a brilliant way to save in the sky. This would make a cup of tea or coffee just £2.50, or a flavoured coffee just £2.75. A fab saving on a little treat for your holiday travels.

Travel compensation

If you’re travelling this summer and your journey is affected by delays or cancellations then ensure you know your compensation rights. For flights, you could be getting up to £520 compensation for a delay for delays of 2-4 hours, the compensation for each flight depends on the distance of travel. You may also be entitled to free food and drink vouchers to spend in the airport while you wait.

And for trains, you can get compensation for a delay of 30-60 minutes, or even a full refund if the you’re 1 or more hours late arriving into your destination. Information on delay compensation is readily available online and will vary by situation.

Follow my instagram page for more top family deals at Money Saving Amy.