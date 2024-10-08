Indian street food café to open at Birmingham Airport, creating 20 jobs

The new Chaiiwala will be located in the departures area at Birmingham Airport and is set to open at the end of the month.

Muhummed Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer at Chaiiwala, said the brand was targeting a presence in all major UK airports by 2025.

“We truly believe Chaiiwala at Birmingham Airport is long overdue and cannot wait to serve passengers and staff and become part of the wider food offering available,” he said.

“Birmingham Airport is a premier destination that our customers have wanted for a number of years and we are delighted to finally make that happen.

“Chaiiwala provides a great food alternative option to current food offerings available for passengers as they head through to the next part of their journey.

“We are very confident that this will be a success in Birmingham. We want to be in every major airport and travel hub not just in the UK but globally attracting a wide range of customers.

“The feedback so far has been phenomenal and we feel Chaiiwala is slowly becoming a must-have food concession due to the variety of our offering and the demand from customers.”

The 1,100 sq ft Chaiiwala concession has been developed as a bespoke kiosk. It will also operate a click and collect service via its app for customers on the go.

The new airport store will be managed by EG On The Move who currently operate a number of Chaiiwala stores in the UK including two Drive Thrus in Bolton and Blackburn.

Richard Gill, Commercial Director of Birmingham Airport said: “We welcome both Chaiiwala and EG On The Move to Birmingham Airport as a partner. Chaiiwala’s concept will complement our existing catering offering with its innovative and unique menu that offers convenient Indian street food within the departure lounge.

“Chaiiwala will appeal to all our customers with the menu being vegetarian and halal friendly and the option of a click and collect service, perfect for taking for an onward journey.”