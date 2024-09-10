Scaffolding surrounds canalside hotel in Walsall getting a facelift after more than a decade in operation

The hotel which his also home to a Brewer's Fayre bar and eaterie is part of the Whitbread Plc group and was built 12 years ago as part of the multi-million pound Walsall Canal wharf regeneration project which saw swathes of land formerly occupied by factories and houses given a new lease of life, as shops and leisure businesses.

Premier Inn in Walsall town centre is covered in scaffolding

It is near to the New art Gallery Walsall, the Light Cinema, The Waterfront Hungry Horse pub, TGI Fridays, Creams, Bella Italia, Subway, a new Toros steak house, and the Crown Wharf Retail Park.

The hotel under construction in 2012 on Walsall Waterfront.

Meanwhile Rugeley's Premier Inn, in Power Station Road, Rugeley, Staffordshire, is among 100 sites to be given an interior makeover under the chain's new Next Evolution Style design programme.

Whitbread's product boss Sarah Simpson said: “We have worked hard to enhance our hero room design and are so proud to launch our new rooms which are based on meticulous guest research, introducing more flexibility and personalisation for guests than ever before, as well as creating a more efficient environment for our team members to service the rooms.

"We know how important sleep is and as the experts in resting easy, we’ve invested to create the best environment possible for our guests, evolving these new rooms along with consumers’ needs. In doing so we’ve striven to create a warm and welcoming environment where guests can feel comforted and cocooned for the best night’s sleep possible."

Birmingham's Hall Green Premier Inn is also in line to be given the new look by the new year.