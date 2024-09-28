Get your pyjamas on! Polar Express train in popular Welsh town releases tickets for a magical Christmas experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Organisers of the Polar Express ride at the Vale of Rheidol Railway in Aberystwyth are inviting people to book for the magical Christmas experience.

The train ride is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of the famous Polar Express film in 2004 this year.

The heritage railway's Christmas ride brings "the magic of the movie to life" for an unforgettable experience and runs from November 30 through to Christmas Eve.

But, residents are being urged to act fast as tickets are selling quickly.

The Polar Express train ride features a "full immersive theatrical performance with singing and dancing featuring the movie's characters" that is performed on the platform before boarding the train and whilst guests are on-board.

There will also be an opportunity to meet the iconic characters from the film as well as being served hot chocolate and a cookie.

Santa will make a special appearance on the Polar Express train ride, and be distributing gifts.

The Polar Express train ride in Aberystwyth, picture: The Polar Express Aberystwyth

Get your pyjamas on!

The train journey lasts for a minimum of an hour and visitors are encouraged to wear pyjamas and dressing gowns.

The Vale of Rheidol Railway's Polar Express website says: "With the children settling back into school, now is the perfect time to look ahead to Christmas and book a magical festive family experience right on your doorstep.

"The Polar Express Train Ride in Aberystwyth will be departing from November 30 through to December 24 and tickets are selling fast.

"Bringing the magic of the movie to life, this is an experience the family will never forget."

Adding that the experience features: "A full immersive theatrical performance with singing and dancing featuring the movie's characters - performed on the platform before boarding the train and during the train ride.

"A visit from Santa with a special gift.

"Pyjamas and dressing gowns are encouraged!"

Tickets are priced at £40.45 (off-peak).

Further information can be found on The Polar Express Aberystwyth train ride website.