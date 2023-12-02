'A magical Christmas time in the country' – Our review of a luxury lodge stay at Brook Meadow farm

Our stay made for a truly magical Christmas time in the beautiful English countryside.

It was Woodpecker Lodge that we called our home for a few wintry nights. We settled into one of the three luxury lodges, which are surrounded by enchanting woodland, an established fishing lake teeming with wildlife and waking each day to scenic early morning frosts.

Our trip was the perfect- and much needed- combination of nature, relaxation and family time in the weeks leading up to the hustle and bustle of a very busy Christmas with two little ones.

Frosty walks around the lake at Brook Meadow Frosty walks around the lake at Brook Meadow Frosty walks around the lake at Brook Meadow

Along with the draw of the cosy lighting and a glimpse of the lovely boutique-feel interior of the lodge from the outside, we were welcomed by a lovely hamper full of delicious treats that included homemade jam, shortbread Christmas biscuits and a magnificent mini-Christmas cake to name a few.

The site has three self-catering lodges, each different but equally as luxurious - and they all overlook the beauty of the lake.

Situated in the beautiful English countryside, just a short drive from Market Harborough and located outside the village of Sibbertoft, Brook Meadow is a working farm with 400 acres.

An important part about Brook Meadow is its proud family history. It's a family business and that much is clear from as soon as you arrive. It's run by Mary and Jasper Hart, along with their daughter Claire.

Brook Meadow boasts a proud history from its role in the Battle of Naseby to the First English Civil War before it was inherited by the Hart family in 1913.

In 1991, Jasper created a five-acre fishing lake as a centrepiece for a new camping site - and it's unbelievable to think, when you see it, that it is not a natural part of the environment due to how established and thriving it is.

This is a farm business that's branched out to compete in the market of luxury glamping getaways with luxury lodge stays as well as camping and caravan pitches. For children, there are tree swings and a natural play area, the lure of staying on a working farm and seeing the animals and you can even have a go at egg collecting. There's also an on-site farm shop with all of the essentials you need - but you are only a short drive away from the nearest shops, takeaways and restaurants.

Staying in Woodpecker, is simply the perfect way to unwind in nature. The decor of the lodges is stylish, modern and warm. The Brook Meadow lodges pride themselves on their interior decor and architecture, this is something more than your average lodge stay. The beds are comfy, there's both bath and shower and the kitchen is exceptionally well-equipped.

Skylark Lodge at Brook Meadow Woodpecker Lodge Skylark Lodge at Brook Meadow Skylark Lodge at Brook Meadow Woodpecker Lodge Skylark Lodge at Brook Meadow Woodpecker Lodge Woodpecker Lodge Woodpecker Lodge Skylark Lodge at Brook Meadow Skylark Lodge at Brook Meadow Skylark Lodge at Brook Meadow Skylark Lodge at Brook Meadow Skylark Lodge at Brook Meadow Skylark Lodge at Brook Meadow Woodpecker Lodge

The lodges have room for up to six people. There's Woodpecker, Skylark, a pet friendly lodge or Kingfisher, which boasts a cosy fireplace.

Just this week, the Leicestershire campsite has won yet another award for 'best self-catering accommodation of the year' at the Leicestershire Tourism & Hospitality Awards 2023 - and it isn't surprising as it really focusing on that attention to detail that visitors enjoy and deserve.

It was when co-owner Claire Hart, Mary and Jasper's daughter, joined her parents that Brook Meadow was transformed into a stand-out glamping, camping and caravanning site that could compete in the luxury market.

Families staying in one of the self-catering lodges also get an inclusive pass with complimentary VIP access to Mini Meadows in Welford for up to five guests.

For us this was a real highlight of our stay. It's around a ten minutes drive away and hosts a truly magical Christmas experience. We started in the candy cane maze before embarking on an amazingly festive trip to the North Pole to see Santa - who arrives in style down the chimney and knows some special information about each and every child that comes before him.

Children can make reindeer food and meet Santa in his workshop before choosing a toy in Santa’s toy shop. For a Christmas experience, this is one of the best and well worth a visit. The pass also includes entry to the farm park, outdoor play areas, indoor sandpit, and café.

Christmas Experience at Mini Meadows Christmas Experience at Mini Meadows Christmas Experience at Mini Meadows Christmas Experience at Mini Meadows

Also on offer, at an extra cost, is Avalanche Adventure, which adjoins Brook Meadow. It's for over 12 and has a choice of adrenalin filled activities from a quad biking safari, archery, to gemini race buggy driving and a 4x4 Land Rover driving experience.

There's a lot to do, but for us the location, the beautiful lodge stay and the chance to remove ourselves from the hustle and bustle of life for a few days was simply enough. Brook Meadow is based in a beautiful part of the country and showcases what is so very special about the English countryside and everything in it. Most importantly, we would definitely return, especially for a wintry escape in the build up to Christmas.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The choice of self-catering accommodation at Brook Meadow includes:

*A three-night self-catering weekend stay in the Woodpecker lakeside lodge at Brook Meadow costs from £115 per person based on six people sharing.

*Marabou’ Safari Glamping Lodge, with enough room for up to eight guests, and inspired by Sydney Pollack's Oscar-winning film, 'Out of Africa’. A two-night self-catering midweek stay in Marabou costs £145 per night.

*Sunbird safari tent with a King-size bed and solar powered lighting. A two-night self-catering midweek stay in Sunbird costs £95 per night.

*Silverbird Airstream Caravan. A vintage 1960s Silverbird Airstream Caravan with a dinky space for two was added last year. A two-night self-catering midweek stay for two costs £110 per night.

*Contemporary Cabins – Choose from a choice of cabins including the cosy 'Nuthatch' lakeside cabin, (from £37.50 per person based on two people sharing)

*Mini Meadows Farm, Naseby Road, Welford. Northants. NN6 6HZ. If you haven't got the use of the pass, the Christmas Experience is £25.50 per child, £12.50 per adult and booking is essential.

*To book call Brook Meadow on 01858 880886 or visit www.brookmeadow.co.uk Address: Brook Meadow, The Wrongs Farm, Welford Road, Sibbertoft, Market Harborough Leicestershire, LE16 9UJ