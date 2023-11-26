When you arrive at the Manor House Spa, Alsager, the beauty of the building and surrounding countrysides takes your breath away. I knew I was in for a treat, here.

My day of serenity started with a snowfall slumber massage, a 60-minute, deeply relaxing massage focusing on the feet, legs, and back, while gentle music plays in the background and warm aromas of black pepper and petitgrain drift over you. After that, I was treated to a little chocolate, ice water and special shower wash gift.

Changing rooms

Then, I was handed my goody bag for the day - a snug dressing gown, towel and flip flops in a bespoke tote bag, which was mine to keep.

As I made my way outside, I was taken aback by the sheer beauty of the place. The English Countryside Spa Garden; a warm pool, swim up bar, herbal sauna, salt steam chamber, hydrotherapy pool, and relaxation room with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

The English Countryside Spa Garden

Stepping into the pool, the contrast of the smooth, warm water and the cold air is a wonderful feeling. I paddled up to the bar and claimed my free drink, a fruity, seasonal mocktail - which I chose to have topped up with a splash of prosecco.

The swim up bar and a complimentary drink

After enjoying my drink in the pool, I headed inside to the Pool House - an adjoining bar and restaurant with luxury, rustic decor, a heated floor, and a wood-burning stove. It was time for afternoon tea.

Afternoon tea

The treats were served in the most unusual but quirky way, in what looked like a drawer that had been pulled out and stood up, with little partitions put in for the sandwiches and cakes to be stood upon.

On the menu were the most delicious sandwiches, including a Mediterranean vegetable and hummus, cheese and pickle, ham, smoked salmon and cream cheese, and turkey and cranberry.

The Pool House

The sweet treats included fruit scones, carrot cake, miniature treacle tarts and mince pies, and rich brownies. It was enough to last you 'til the next morning.

Shortly afterwards, it was time for meditation in the salt shed - a warm, comforting room in one of the courtyards, which had an entire wall made of pink Himalayan salt bricks. Guests can relax on the wooden loungers and listen to a soothing voice over the speaker to guide them through their meditation.

The indoor pool

For the brave-hearted, there is also a freezing plunge pool and cold bucket in the garden, conveniently placed between the sauna and the steam room, to offer a refreshing boost of energy.

The cold plunge

Dotted around the garden are the hotel's renowned swinging beds, which are just so relaxing. Guests can be gently rocked into a slumber, or bask under the outdoor heater with a velvety hot chocolate.

The hydrotherapy pool

There is also the option to head inside to the indoor pool, with a poolside Finnish sauna, aromatherapy steam room, and cosy beds.

The herbal sauna

I chose the Snowfall Slumber package which starts at £160 per person, and includes seven hours of indoor and outdoor spa time, a bespoke tote bag and flip flops to take home, afternoon tea, a 60-Minute snowfall slumber full body massage, an hour in the relaxation lounge, a 30-minute salt shed experience, and a free gift.

The experience was so special, and one that I will remember for a long time. From the welcoming and friendly service, to the mouthwatering afternoon tea, and the sheer amount of facilities that you can enjoy and relax with, The Manor House Spa in Alsager is, without a doubt, one to experience.