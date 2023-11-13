Leeford Village episode 110: A visitor arrives

Previously in Leeford Village: Ted and Nigel are involved in an altercation, witnessed by Vera who calls the police. Edward accuses Revd Peterson of holding up his and Ethel’s marriage and is then told by Pippa that The Cross has been visited by the ghost of Billy Lucas. Agnes reveals that Daniel Windrush is Adam’s real father, after receiving a letter from Daniel saying that he wants to be involved in Adam’s life.