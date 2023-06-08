Tickets on sale for classic tale 'Kes' at Oldbury Rep

Kes is the next Oldbury Rep Theatre production

Based on the book ‘A Kestrel for a Knave’ by Barry Hines, the stage adaptation titled 'Kes' tells the story of a day in the life of Billy Casper who is poised to leave school and does not want to end up working down the pit.

The production will run from June 14-17 at Barlow Theatre, in Spring Walk, Langley, at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £10 and bookings is available on 0121 552 2761 or online via oldburyrep.org