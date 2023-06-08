Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tickets on sale for classic tale 'Kes' at Oldbury Rep

By Deborah HardimanTheatre & ComedyPublished:

The classic story of a young man determined not to work in a coal mine is the theme of the next Oldbury Rep play.

Kes is the next Oldbury Rep Theatre production
Kes is the next Oldbury Rep Theatre production

Based on the book ‘A Kestrel for a Knave’ by Barry Hines, the stage adaptation titled 'Kes' tells the story of a day in the life of Billy Casper who is poised to leave school and does not want to end up working down the pit.

The production will run from June 14-17 at Barlow Theatre, in Spring Walk, Langley, at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £10 and bookings is available on 0121 552 2761 or online via oldburyrep.org

The organisers say due to it being a studio production there is no wheelchair access.

Theatre & Comedy
Entertainment
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News