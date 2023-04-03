Beverley Knight praises Wolverhampton theatre scene as she picks up award for musical role

Beverley Knight won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical award for Sylvia at the Olivier Awards. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire.

The Wolverhampton-born star picked up the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a musical for her performance in Suffragette musical Sylvia at The Old Vic.

During her acceptance speech, the emotional 50-year-old said: "Emmeline Pankhurst stood on this stage and said 'I incite this meeting to rebellion' and she told the women in the room, be militant in your own way and that was in 1912.

"The next year they banned the social political union.

"One hundred years later we stand on this stage, we have reclaimed the power for those women. I want to thank with all my heart the Old Vic for giving us a second bite on this one."

Knight added: "Big up Wolverhampton youth theatre who gave me a chance when I was an 11-year-old."

The hip hop musical Sylvia shines a light on the lesser-known Pankhurst sister and dissects the troubled relationship between her and her mother Emmeline, played by Knight.

Other actors picking up awards at last night's ceremony included Jodie Comer, known best for playing Villanelle in Killing Eve, and Normal People star Paul Mescal.

Mescal, who was recently nominated for an Oscar for his role as a troubled dad in Aftersun, won the Olivier for his performance in the iconic Streetcar Named Desire as Stanley.

Paul Mescal and Jodie Comer won Best Actor and Best Actress at the Olivier Awards. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire.

Comer won Best Actress for her role as Tessa in Prima Facie, a one-woman production which also won the coveted best new play award.

The play, which has now transferred to Broadway, delves into the world of Tessa, a lawyer whose belief in the world around her crumbles when she is sexually assaulted by another lawyer.

During her acceptance speech, Comer said: "I'm so overwhelmed. This play has changed my life. I am so grateful and I have so many people to thank.

"To Suzie Miller for writing the most exquisite play I have ever had the pleasure of reading.

"One thing I would like to say to any kids who haven't been to drama school, who can't afford to go to drama school, who have been rejected from drama school, don't let anyone tell you that it isn't possible.

"It might take the stars to align and you to be met with generous, kind, patient people, but it is possible.