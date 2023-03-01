Procession play depicting the Easter story to be performed on the streets of a county town

Saltmine Theatre Company

The Stafford Passion Play will be performed by Saltmine Theatre Company in the town centre on April 7 and 8.

Organisers at Love Stafford has been working in partnership with the professional actors to bring to life the historic events in a contemporary style set within familiar locations of the town.

With the support of Stafford Borough Council a route has been mapped out to present the six scenes of the production.

The main gate of Victoria Park, in Tenterbanks, will be the opening scene for the re-enactment as ‘Jesus’ arrives in the town on Palm Sunday in a carnival like procession to the enters the recently renovated park. The Last Supper will be performed on the steps of the bandstand ahead of the arrest scene.

The trial scene will be staged in front of Stafford’s imposing county court building followed by Jesus carrying his cross to St Mary’s green where the drama of the crucifixion will unfold. The finale featuring his resurrection on Easter Day, will be performed indoors at the historic St Mary’s Collegiate Church, in St Mary's Place.

More than 100 volunteers including actors, singers and stewards from the community are also taking part and have been rehearsing at Doxey Parish Church alongside Saltmine which is based in Dudley.

Stafford Borough Council deputy leader and communities and health boss Councillor Jeremy Pert says: “I’m delighted that Saltmine’s Passion Play is coming to the county town in April. The production will actively engage the public making them a central part of the professional street theatre as it moves through Stafford town centre, including strong community involvement in the cast and support teams.

"The contemporary retelling of the Easter Story will undoubtedly leave a lasting visual memory for all of those involved and seeing it and Stafford will make a marvellous backdrop for this year.”