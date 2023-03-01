March's Am Dram round-up

The Little Mermaid is coming to Wolverhampton

The rights to Disney productions are notoriously difficult for amateurs to obtain or indeed afford, but recently a smattering of shows have been released for performance one of which is the delightful The Little Mermaid.

From March 7-11, you can catch Wolverhampton Musical Comedy Company’s performance of this enchanting show at The Dormston Mill Theatre in Sedgley.

A very talented local performer, Katie Astbury is perfectly cast in the title role of Aerial, - she even has natural red hair - with Liam Sergeant, also from Wolverhampton appearing as Prince Eric and Mike Astley from Kingswinford as Sebastian the crab.

Add to this a superb supporting cast, and an equally talented ensemble and you have Disney at its very best.

The audience will enjoy singing along to the musical numbers, which include Under the Sea, Kiss the Girl, Beyond My Wildest Dreams and of course the beautiful ballad, Part of Your World.

It’s a show guaranteed to make splash! For tickets, visit seaty.co.uk/littlemermaidmuscom

There’s excitement in the air at Bilston Operatic Company as they are about to hold auditions for their next production, Chittty, Chitty, Bang, Bang, which they will perform at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from November 8-11.

This is an ambitious show for an am dram company and so they are looking for the absolute best performers to carry it off.

Would you or members of your family and friends like to take a ride in a flying car? If so, the auditions are on March 16 for children and March 21 for adults.

For information, visit bilstonoperaticcompany.org or contact Sarah Houghton via the group’s Facebook page.

Meanwhile at the Oldbury Rep, drama lovers can catch a production of Amanda Whittington’s comedy, Ladies Down Under from March 18-25.

This is the sequel to her charming and amusing play Ladies Day and sees the same lasses from Hull on an adventure to the Land of Oz and roughing it in the outback.

As with all Whittington’s plays, it is full of funny, feisty females guaranteed to raise a smile, but also bring a tear to the eye too. Well worth a visit.

For tickets visit oldburyrep.org or call 0121 359 9444.

At the Old Rep theatre from March 1-3, the Birmingham Savoyards are presenting Gilbert and Sullivan’s masterpiece, The Pirates of Penzance. Not only is this group celebrating its 60th anniversary, but also 50 years of performing at this city centre venue.

The Pirates of Penzance never disappoints and includes classic G&S musical numbers including Poor Wand’ring One, Oh Better Far to Live and Die, I am The Very Model and of course the title tune.

This very talented group will without doubt deliver a swashbuckling performance!

For tickets, visit Birmingham Savoyards Facebook page, or call 07928917436 or 0121 359 9444. You can also book online at oldreptheatre.co.uk

The Old Rep is also celebrating an anniversary of its own. They have been open for an amazing 110 years!

The theatre opened its doors in 1913 with a production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night and a poem reading of “The Mighty Line” by founder member, Sir Barry Jackson.

As well as entertainment, the Old Rep offers tours of the building and In celebration of the anniversary, they are offering a discount code for those wishing to take a tour. Simply use the word “BIRTHDAY” when booking. To see their extensive new season, visit oldreptheatre.co.uk or call 0121 359 9444.

Over in Shropshire, Bridgnorth Musical Theatre Company will be presenting a double bill on 17-18 March at the town hall.

The first half of the evening will be a presentation of the Gilbert and Sullivan, one act comic opera, Trial by Jury, while act two offers Musical Memories, a collection of best loved songs from musical theatre shows.

The cast includes local performers Laura Davies, who plays the role of the Plaintiff, Angelina, singer Paul Roberts as The Judge and ant Court Usher, Ali Walker.

For tickets visit the group’s Facebook page or call into Hopskotch in the town.

At the Belfrey Theatre in Wellington, the resident group there is presenting a retelling of Alexander Dumas’s most famous novel, The Three Musketeers, from March 30-April 1.

Join hot-headed D’Artagnan as he travels to Paris full of childish excitement and misplaced bravado to become a Musketeer! Will things go to plan? It is very unlikely!

For tickets, visit belfreytheatre.com

There is just time to catch a production of the phycological thriller, The Girl on the Train over at the Crescent Theatre in Birmingham.

This critically acclaimed play by Duncan Able and Rachel Wagstaff, based on the novel by Paula Hawkins, graced the silver screen in 2016 starring Emily Blunt, Rebecca Ferguson and Justin Theroux, before its adaptation for the stage in 2018.

Rachel Watson longs for a better life and the only thing which keeps her cheerful is the seemingly happy couple she sees from the train on her daily commute. But when the woman in the couple suddenly disappears, Rachel finds herself a witness and indeed a possible suspect in a very modern murder mystery.

It’s dark, thought-provoking and intriguing. For tickets, visit crescent-theatre.co.uk or call 0121 643 5858.

Back to the musicals now and Brownhills Musical Theatre Company is happy to announce their autumn show as the incomparable West Side Story, which they will perform at the Lichfield Garrick Theatre from September 26-30.

They are currently seeking Jets and Sharks! So if you fit the bill, visit the group’s Facebook page or their website brownhillsmusicaltheatre.co.uk for more information.

More am dram antics to come later this month, so please remember to email all your news and good quality photos to me at alison.norton@expressandstar.co.uk , call me on 01902 319662 or follow me on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.