Phil Wang wins over crowd with pub promise as he's quizzed on new book

Phil Wang talking at Bilston Town Hall as part of Wolverhampton Literature Festival

The night saw Phil quizzed about his new book by fellow Daphne comedy group member, Jason Forbes.

Titled 'Sidesplitter: How To Be From Two Worlds At Once', the book seeks to answer a question which has been posed to the stand-up comic numerous times, where are you really from?

Phil admitted it was his first time in Bilston, but attempted to win the goodwill of the crowd by promising to go for drinks at The Giffard Arms after the show.

Born in Stoke-on-Trent, raised in Malaysia and coming of age in Bath, Phil leant on his experiences to explore the contrasts between the two cultures.

Expectedly quick-witted throughout the talk, the 32-year-old comic gave an incisive look into what it means to be mixed race.

He moved to assure people this book is not a memoir. It is just a book with stories on his childhood and career, definitely not a memoir.

Each chapter is about a different element of life which is 'complicated' by being mixed race, such as history and food.

On numerous occasions Phil picked on a member of the audience, endearingly named 'laughing guy', who cackled multiple times at seemingly random moments throughout the night.

The journey to answer 'where are you really from' led Phil to find out more about his grandfather, who he realised has the exact same 'disgusting' handwriting.

Phil went on to discuss his experiences after first moving to the UK.

He said: "I had a real culture shock going to a cinema after I first moved to the UK, kids were pointing at laughing at me and my mom.

"In their defence, I was 16 and probably should have had a girlfriend by then, but mom is good craic."

For the end of the show, the floor was opened up to questions from the crowd, many of which could not be read out, much to the amusement of Jason.

The topic everyone wanted to discuss was Phil's outfit on Taskmaster, a show where five contestants compete in a series of bizarre challenges.

Wang donned a 'well-fitted' Jackie Chan inspired yellow jumpsuit for his appearance and admitted he was not aware how tight it was until it was too late.

He said: "If you watch the series you see it's only the first group task I am aware of what was on show.

When asked if he regretted it, Wang emphatically responded "No!"

Phil also discussed cultural appropriate, a concept which he describes as 'silly'.

He references 1977 sitcom 'Mind Your Language' in which a language teacher tries to make a living by teaching English to immigrants.

The show is the source of shame in the UK, but proved a hit in Malaysia.