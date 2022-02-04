Snow White panto to bring a boost to Stourbridge hospice

The cast of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

During half-term, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will run at Stourbridge Town Hall from February 16 to 23.

Singer and West End star Beverley Knight will appear as the on-screen Magic Mirror.

X Factor and Celebrity Big Brother’s Stevi Ritchie will be joined on stage by X Factor’s Bradley Hunt alongside Brum Radio duo Karen and Luke.

Amanda Bowen, producer and head of fundraising and lottery at the Stourbridge-based hospice said: "If there's one thing you should do during the school break, then this is it.

"A pantomime packed with celebrities and local talent, traditional comedy, spectacular special effects and popular songs, we can't think of a better way to support your local hospice this half-term.

"At The Mary Stevens Hospice, we rely on the income raised by our passionate community to fund the vital services we provide, free of charge to those who need it.

"To bring such a fantastic pantomime to our local theatre once again and put a smile on the faces of those who support us, has become so important to us, our community and the families who rely on our care."

Black Country Radio’s Matt Dudley will also star alongside local favourite Wally Wombat.